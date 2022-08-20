The Nationalist Party wants foreigners caught breaking the law to be deported immediately while it has also called for the army to be brought in to help enforce rules.

The proposals are part of a series of measures put forward by the party in an attempt to address security issues. The PN said security is currently under threat and that there are "new stories daily".

Listing the measures, PN spokesperson Joe Giglio said the police force needs to be strengthened through improvements in conditions that are effective in fighting crime. The force is "demotivated, overworked, overstretched and underpaid," the spokesperson said.

On the deportation of those caught breaking the law, the PN said Identity Malta is not doing enough. Agencies tasked with enforcing the law need to be strengthened to ensure there is widespread discipline, the party said.

The country's courts need to be given resources to be able to carry out the work, including the rewriting of the criminal code to "make sense today".

"We are working with procedures that were drafted in 1854," the spokesperson said.

The party also called for less people to be employed with the government, saying this is resulting in foreigners being brought in "without anyone knowing their background".

The set of proposals, the party said, would serve to show that the country is only open to good people and one could not come to Malta and "do as they please".

The statement comes just days after a massive 25-man brawl in Ħamrun on Thursday.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he expected the law courts to “send out a clear message”, spelling out that citizens have a right to live in peace and that public order must be respected.