The Nationalist Party wants the National Audit Office to be strengthened through legal amendments giving it the executive power to get the information it needs.

PN leader Bernard Grech made the call during a visit to the NAO where he met Auditor General Charles Deguara and other officials.

He said the NAO and the auditor general were instrumental for democracy.

He asked whether the NAO was investigating the Standards Commissioner’s report on the expenditure of public funds for personal promotion by several members of government, insisting that this was against the role of government which was "to inform and not to indoctrinate".

In May last year, the commissioner found that ministers Ian Borg, Aaron Farrugia, Silvio Schembri and Edward Scicluna (now Central Bank governor) all incorrectly used public resources when they failed to properly distinguish between the official and personal spheres in the use of their personal social media channels.