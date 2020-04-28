The Nationalist Party has welcomed the revised fuel station policy announced on Friday, but criticised the government for taking years to finalise it.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PN said that while the decision was a step in the right direction, it could not understand why it had taken the government so long to come up with the revised policy. The delays were of detriment to the island's towns and villages and resulted in more traffic as well as uncertainty for fuel station owners.

According to the new policy, the size of fuel stations in protected Outside Development Zones has been cut by two-thirds while no new facilities will be given the green light, unless they are the result of a relocation.

On this, the PN said that the government has not said anything about incentives for fuel station owners who relocate. The party had expected incentives for those investing in efforts that ensure clean energy and went on to lament the fact there is only one reference to electric cars in the revised policy.

It would have also been useful for the government to have outlined its plan for the move away from petrol and diesel, the PN said.

The policy, which has been years in the making and sparked several protests from NGOs, has also been welcomed by activists.