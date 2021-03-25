The Opposition will continue to strive for Malta to regain its good name internationally and be the best, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said on Thursday.

Addressing the European People's Party in an online summit, Grech referred to the recent developments in Malta in connection with the rule of law.

Vincent Muscat, the man who has admitted murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia, has implicated a sitting and a former minister in serious crime, while in other developments in court, 11 people, including former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, have been charged with corruption.

Bernard Grech addressing the summit. Video: PN

Grech also raised the COVID-19 pandemic and Malta’s vaccination programme, noting that the number of new cases had gone down over the last few days.

He said that while the country was in a partial lockdown, it was being vigilant and the message, including from the authorities, was clear - that sacrifices have to be made to overcome the pandemic.

Grech insisted that EU states must work together, practising, and not just preaching, solidarity.