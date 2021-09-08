Updated 1.20pm (adds PL youth statement)

A Nationalist Party youth branch has left a giant cheque of €200,000 outside Labour Party (PL) Headquarters, echoing calls for the party to be investigated over a draft deal with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

In a demonstration on Wednesday morning, Team Start members dressed in suits and panama hats, accused PL of being accomplices "in the organised crime that has taken root in the country".

"This government did not only fail to prevent corruption but it actively facilitated it. The Maltese people deserve better. Investigate the PL now," a Team Start spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, the PN demanded a police probe into the draft deal that would have seen a company linked to the Labour Party receive €200,000 from Fenech.

The deal involved a 33-month “consultancy” agreement in May 2016 sent to Fenech by then PL CEO Gino Cauchi, ostensibly on behalf of a company called B.E.D Limited, Times of Malta revealed on Monday.

Team Start president Eve Borg Bonnello said corruption had become normalised, and this had serious consequences on the country with more than 20 companies having renounced their licenses due to FATF greylisting.

"Work and opportunities are dwindling in a country the PL continues to declare is the best in Europe," she said.

In a statement shortly after, the PL's youth wing said it would have been wiser of the PN youths to ask leader Bernard Grech why he was offering a pardon to Caruana Galizia's alleged killer, rather than persist in a lie created by those who had not yet understood that people who live in glass houses should not throw stones.