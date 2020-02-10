The police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery on a Fgura restaurant early on New Year’s Day.

In a statement, the police said the police Violent Crimes Unit within the Criminal Investigations Department had intensified its investigations in recent days and arrested a 38-year-old man from Cospicua.

The theft took place early on January 1 when an armed thief stormed into a Fgura restaurant, stole money from the cash register and fled, terrorising the establishment’s 68-year-old owner.

The man entered the restaurant on Cottoner Avenue at around 12.45am and was armed with a sharp object, the police said in a statement about the theft on the day. He got away with cash and cheques from the restaurant till and then escaped.

The restaurant owner, who is also from Fgura, was not hurt.