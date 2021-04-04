The police on Sunday identified a man who they believe tried to rob a Marsascala store on Friday evening.

The thief entered the store in Triq San Luqa at around 8.15pm, grabbed a knife and threatened the cashier with it, ordering him to hand over the money in the till.

But he ended up fleeing with just a few coins after he faced resistance from the 70-year-old cashier. The latter was slightly injured in the altercation and subsequently received medical treatment at a nearby health centre.

On Sunday, the police said that officers from the Marsascala and Cospicua districts and arrested the man after they found items related to the theft during a search in his apartment.

The suspected thief is being held at the police lock-up in Floriana and is expected to be charged in the coming days.