Police have arrested two men for allegedly injuring two others during the massive Ħamrun brawl and have identified 11 others allegedly involved in the fight.

A 30-year-old Syrian national, residing in Mosta, was charged in court on Saturday afternoon and accused of injuring a 37-year-old Syrian with a blow to the head.

A 35-year-old, resident of Marsa, is expected to be charged on Sunday, accused of lightly injuring a 23-year-old Syrian with a sharp and pointed weapon.

Two men had to be treated in hospital for stab and head injuries after a brawl broke out near a police station in Ħamrun involving up to 25 people on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the police said they have also identified 11 other people who were involved in the same argument.

They are expected to be charged at a later date and will face charges of breaching the public peace and disobeying police orders.