The police have been asked to investigate the head of the national roadworks agency, Fredrick Azzopardi, over alleged unauthorised works.

Arnold Cassola, former head of Alternattiva Demokratika, on Wednesday said he had filed a criminal complaint asking the police to investigate and prosecute the alleged breach of environmental laws by Mr Azzopardi, who heads Infrastructure Malta.

The complaint referred to alleged unauthorised works carried out by Infrastructure Malta at Wied Qirda where, Prof Cassola said, a country path was abusively widened and tarmacked.

Back in November Times of Malta had reported that Infrastructure Malta workers had defied a stop and compliance order issued by the environment watchdog over illegal works in the Żebbuġ valley, including the uprooting of three protected carob trees.

At the time, Infrastructure Malta had said it did not see why the order had been issued as discussions with the Environment Authority had been ongoing for a number of months.

ERA's Stop and Comply Order had been affixed to the windscreen of an excavator on site.

Prof. Cassola meanwhile said the works were a breach of the Environment Protection Act.

“It is clear that there is an air of impunity when it comes to environmental crimes. It is inconceivable to see how a public official like Fredrick Azzopardi can authorise works in a protected valley which is a Special Area of Conservation without the required permits from ERA. This is the law of the bulldozer. He should be made to remedy the damage at his own expense, and not expect the taxpayer to pay for this environmental attack,” he said.