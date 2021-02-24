Policemen who went to Triq Ħal Mula/Triq il-Fraxxnu in Zebbug on Wednesday last week were responding to an emergency about a possible argument, the Home Affairs Minister said on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses had reported that a large number of police accompanied Infrastructure Malta workers who went on site to widen a road without the necessary permits.

Nationalist MP Robert Cutajar on Wednesday asked the minister whether the police who had gone on site had asked the Infrastructure Malta workers whether they had a permit for the works.

But the minister said the police were responding to a report of an emergency about a possible argument.

On Tuesday, Cutajar said in parliament that the situation in Zebbuġ had been such that the police had effectively been protecting law-breakers and not the local community.