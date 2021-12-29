An internal police inquiry into the 2020 death of a man held in custody is set to be concluded within the coming weeks.

The inquiry, by the independent police board, is looking into the death of Richmond Tong, a 35-year-old from Mtarfa, who had a seizure in his cell at police headquarters in the early hours of June 24, 2020.

The internal inquiry was never announced and is separate from a magisterial inquiry into the death. It is specifically tasked with looking into whether the police played any role in the man’s death.

The Tong family is already demanding compensation, claiming the police caused his death. Tong died at 3.40am, a few hours after his arrest on suspicion of cocaine possession.

Sources close to the internal inquiry have said the board, led by former police commissioner Michael Cassar, has heard testimony which suggests Tong had consumed a significant amount of narcotics prior to his arrest.

The board’s report is expected to take a position on whether the police failed to follow proper protocols.

In a judicial letter filed through the courts last month, Tong’s mother and relatives are calling on the home affairs minister, the police commissioner and the state advocate to settle compensation.

The family claims that Tong’s death happened as a “direct result’ of police officers’ conduct, adding that it was “a lack of diligence, prudence or thought” that saw officers fail to give Tong the necessary medical treatment on the night of his death.

Replying to questions, a home affairs ministry spokesperson said the government would wait for ongoing inquiries to be concluded before deciding on the way forward.

In a statement released after Tong’s death, the police had said he died despite being given immediate first aid on site from a medical team.

Tong’s mother, Monica, his brother, Ian and sister, Maryjo last year filed an application before Magistrate Josette Demicoli, who is holding the inquiry into his death.

A toxicology report has been requested by the inquiring magistrate to find out if Tong was under the influence of drugs when he died.

However, the family’s request for access to documents exhibited in the proceedings and information from the police on the incident was not granted.

The family has also filed a constitutional case, currently ongoing, claiming breach of human rights after access to the inquest into the death was denied. This case is being held behind closed doors.

At the time of his death, the Nationalist Party had called for an independent inquiry into the death, including its causes, whether it could have been prevented, and who was responsible for precautions to safeguard the man’s health.

The Tong family is being represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb.