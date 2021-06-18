Police on beach patrol can wear the official police-issued baseball cap, a decision that came about after the Malta Police Union had registered a trade dispute.

Earlier in June, police on beach patrol were refused permission to wear an official police baseball cap and appropriate footwear instead of the normal police gear, prompting the union to register the dispute.

The union had instructed officers on beach patrol duties to wear the baseball cap and black shoes, regardless of whether or not they were union members.

The union had said that officers carrying out such patrols spend an average of eight hours on the beach and promenade.

In a statement on Friday, it said it's request had been upheld after a conciliatory meeting was held.

The union thanked the panel that reviewed the issue as well as the police force.