A policy that requires police officers to cover up tattoos could be scrapped, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has suggested.

While tattoos on police officers are not outright banned, they must be fully covered by the uniform, excluding potential applicants with visible tattoos at a time when fewer people are applying to join the service.

Times of Malta understands the reversal of this policy will be announced within weeks.

In a statement on Facebook, Camilleri said the police needed to be "more representative of society".

"I believe that the time has come for the Police Force to update its procedures, as we have done in other circumstances, on the recruitment of people with tattoos."

He said the change would help to prevent the loss of talent "just because a person has chosen to have a tattoo" but should come with "clear guidelines".

Among the responses to Camilleri's post were calls for police to also relax the rules around facial hair.

The Malta Police Association has previously said the ban on officers having visible tattoos and on sporting facial hair may be contributing to low recruritment numbers.

Just 38 applicants applied for the last recruitment drive, according to the Malta Police Association's general direct Marlon Hili, who described the number as a "drop in the ocean".

In the last decade, more police officers have retired than have joined the force.

The issue of visible tattoos has been a long running debate. Back in 2012, then Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi said the tattoo ban on police recruits was being reconsidered.