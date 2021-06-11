The police have found three people who were part of a group of five wanted to appear before court.

In a statement, the police said they are no longer searching for Andres Felipe Quimbaya Nieto, a 23-year-old Spaniard, Emmi Amanda Kumpulainen, a 21-year old Finn, and Ibrahim Yassine, a 40-year-old Libyan.

On Thursday, the police said they had located 36-year-old Italian Emanuele Rebora had been found.

The fifth person, Habte Mariam Tsegethans, 31 from Eritrea, is still at large.

Anyone with information on Tsegethans's whereabouts can contact the police, anonymously, on 21224001 /119 or by visiting a police station.

The police thanked the public for its assistance.