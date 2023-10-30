The police are to have a specialised Roads Policing Squad focused on assisting in road safety, the finance minister said in the Budget speech on Monday.

He did not give much details other than to say that after legal amendments, the new squad will also work to reduce the time it takes to reopen roads after accidents.

The police force already has a traffic section and it is not clear how the new squad will be different.

Transport Malta's enforcement section is also involved in enforcing traffic regulations.

In his address, the minister said community policing, currently focused on a number of localities across Malta and Gozo, will be extended throughout the country next year.

He said that while the police force would continue to focus on intelligence-led policing it is working on the introduction of what the minister said was a new role of Police Patrol and Community Support Officers who will conduct highly visible patrols in challenging areas.