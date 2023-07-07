The police are not fulfilling their obligation to investigate the death of construction victim Jean Paul Sofia, the Nationalist Party leader charged on Friday.

Bernard Grech made his accusation less than 24 hours after an Opposition motion calling for a public inquiry into the young man's death was amended by the government, which instead called for a speedy conclusion to an ongoing magisterial inquiry.

Sofia died in December when a Corradino construction site collapsed while he was inside. Since the tragedy, his family, the Nationalist Party and several civil society groups have called for a public inquiry.

On Friday, Grech said the police have not used their powers to investigate, interrogate and arrest people connected to Sofia's death.

“We will keep fighting for an inquiry and for a police investigation," the PN leader said.

While calling out the prime minister for refusing to hold the inquiry, he also insisted the police have not done enough.

The police have the power to investigate cases separately from a magisterial inquiry. They have an obligation to investigate, Grech insisted.

“The police commissioner knows he does not need to wait for a magisterial inquiry to conclude before investigating, arresting, and interrogating people they see fit,” Grech said.

The police can even charge people in court, he added.

"Those who have authority to enforce the law are not using their power to protect citizens," Grech said.

He said the prime minister's "cold heart" was defying the "brave heart" of Sofia's mother. The fact that Abela had not launched a public inquiry raised suspicions that he had something to hide.

“If Robert Abela wants to protect his friends, I want to protect the voiceless,” Grech added.

During a heated parliamentary debate on Thursday, Abela insisted that the ongoing magisterial inquiry should be enough to lead to those responsible being charged in court.

The appointed magistrate can explore all the avenues she deems fit, he said.