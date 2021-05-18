A senior police officer had overheard lawyer Carmel Chircop in a heated conversation on his mobile days before he was gunned down, a court heard on Tuesday.

Emanuel Scicluna, a sergeant major stationed at the Birkirkara police station at the time of Chircop’s murder in 2015, testified about his chance encounter with the lawyer while on his way to a shopping mall in Sliema on a Saturday morning.

Scicluna knew Chircop by sight since the lawyer was the president of a band club in the town where the officer spent his working days. On that off-day, Scicluna was out shopping when he spotted Chircop, wearing a white shirt, visibly “very angry” as he spoke on his mobile.

The lawyer acknowledged the officer’s presence and the two men briefly greeted each other. But as Scicluna walked past Chircop, he heard him say angrily, “when are you going to give me the payments? You’ve been telling me this for a long time.” [Ilek tgħidli dan il-kliem].

The following week, days after that encounter, Scicluna heard about the Birkirkara murder and soon confirmed that the victim was the same man he had met at Tigne. He told the investigating inspector all he recalled.

Chircop was found gunned down in his Birkirkara garage, in a murder case that remained stalled until Vincent Muscat agreed to turn state’s witness in exchange for a presidential pardon for his role in the crime.

Muscat says he was among those sent to kill the lawyer, together with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio. Adrian Agius, known as one of the Ta’ Maksar brothers, is accused of having ordered the assassination.

The case also concerns the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was blown up two years after Chircop was killed.

Vella, together with Adrian Agius’ brother Robert, stand accused of procuring the bomb used to kill Caruana Galizia. Degiorgio is being charged with her murder in a separate court. Muscat is serving 15 years for that crime.

A court heard testimony on Tuesday from the owner of a car hire and transport business based in St Paul’s Bay.

Jason Camilleri described Robert Agius as a “good” customer who would call for a rented car “some four or five times a year” over the previous five years.

“The only thing that interested him was whether the car was manual or automatic,” said Camilleri, who explained that the first available model would be offered.

Agius was a “normal client” who would sometimes request a car for his mother or some friend, calling Camilleri to place the order. Once the car was cleaned and prepared by the garage employees, it was left outside the company premises for the customer to collect. The car keys were sometimes collected beforehand.

In previous testimony, the court heard how Agius had supplied the alleged Caruana Galizia hitmen with a Peugeot 108 car identical to that which the journalist was driving at the time she was killed, to allow them to practice picking its locks.

The garage owner also said that records were kept for six months, but were “shredded” and “completely destroyed” afterwards to safeguard clients’ personal details, such as credit cards numbers.

The court session is ongoing