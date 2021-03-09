Men accused of supplying the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and of ordering and carrying out the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop return to court on Tuesday, as the compilation of evidence against them begins.



Robert Agius, Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are all pleading not guilty to the charges they face.



The four are appearing before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, who was drawn to hear the case after magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia abstained and magistrate Nadine Lia upheld a request to recuse herself.



Follow events with our live blog.

Refresh the page for the latest updates

Live blog

Il-Koħħu's testimony offers breakthrough

9.50am All the information pointed towards Agius, but the investigation then slowed down, Arnaud says.



That changed last month, when Vince Muscat (il-Koħħu) decided to speak out.

Muscat (who has obtained a pardon for his role in Chircop’s murder) admitted that he was one of three men at the crime scene.

Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu.

Agius' overseas alibi

9.47am Agius told the police that he had gone abroad one day before the murder and had only learnt of it through his wife.



Arnaud tells the court that Agius was often seen with George Degiorgio but brushed that off and told investigators he knew Degiorgio from Buġibba.

Chasing the money

9.42am Adrian Agius was hauled in for questioning by the police, Arnaud testifies. He refused legal assistance.



Agius lived in Żebbuġ at the time and told the police he got to know Chircop through a warehouse deal. He also had business with Ryan Schembri: the plan was set up an office at the previously-mentioned Qormi premises.



A promise of sale was signed which bound Chircop to sell it for €3 million, allowing for a €700,000 profit for the seller.



Adrian Agius complained that Chircop had not declared that as profit from the sale but instead marked it down as a loan. Agius told the police that had no need to kill Chircop, because he intended to challenge the validity of that private writing through a civil lawsuit.

Agius said Chircop had chased him for the money, but said there was nothing especially heated about it. “There are others chasing me for money (too),” he told police.



Agius told the police that he and Chircop met at Yorkdale (in Naxxar) several times. He said he had received legal advice to take the matter to court in the same week Chircop was killed.

A €600k debt

9.35am Maryrose Chircop told the police that the money issue had been settled out of court. Police found a document among Carmel Chircop’s items, concerning a store in Qormi that was to be sold to the owner of More Supermarket (Ryan Schembri). Chircop was to take money on the promise of sale and there was special hypothec on the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq property.



Chircop was owed around €600,000, Arnaud says.



The superintendent says Etienne Cassar had told police about this deal, that when bust when Schembri fled Malta.



Police had also spoken to Kevin Dingli, who told them that Chircop appeared worried that week but that the two had not discussed any issue. Chircop rented an office at the Dingi&Dingli law firm.

A debt and Adrian Agius

9.32am Maryrose Chircop told investigators about a particular case her husband had with Adrian Agius. Her husband was owed some money, she told them.



She told them that just months earlier, in July 2015, she and her husband had gone to see a villa in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, together with Adrian Agius, which he was being offered to settle the debt. Maryrose Chircop told investigators that she had advised her husband not to take the villa.



That summer, as the couple were on holiday in Italy, her husband had an argument on the phone with Adrian Agius, arguing about the payment.

Carmel Chircop told his wife that he did not want Adrian Agius to know that they were abroad.



Arnaud tells the court that the police confirmed thar Chircop was abroad that September and that he and Agius had spoken over the phone at that point. The last call between the two was in October.

Searching Chircop's office

9.27am Police spoke to Chircop’s wife, Maryrose, who opened up her husband’s office and other garages. Investigators found nothing of interest.



Arnaud says the Chircop house was a two-minute walk to the crime scene, through an alleyway, Sqaq San Pawl.

Following the car

9.23am Homicide investigators went around nearby houses and shops, looking for CCTV footage. They found a camera on Triq John Borg, behind the Birkirkara school.



It showed a Toyota Raptis entering the garage complex before daybreak and exiting minutes after 7am. It headed to Triq l-Isqof Labini and then to Triq Anglu Mallia and onto Naxxar Road.



Investigators tracked the car using footage from various CCTV camera. The car then took at left onto Triq Carmel, then onto Valley Road, then Triq Azzopardi, Triq Guze Orlando and onwards to Fleur de Lys.



From there, it headed to St Joseph High Road and then took a road close to a petrol station there. That’s the last point the car was tracked to.



Arnaud presents a timeline of that route to the court.

Finding the bullets

9.18am Arnaud says shots were fired just as the church clock struck 7am.



An autopsy found eight entry and exit wounds on Chircop’s body, all caused by bullets. Chircop was possibly hit by four shots in his back and next to the right side of his neck, as well as lower back. Another hit his right hand.



The coroner found two bullets inside the body.



Arnaud says police found two projectile close by: one was next to some electric scooters and the second was lodged in a wall. The car showed some signs of damage and experts found traces of another projectile, possibly a fifth bullet.

Finding the body

9.12am Arnaud recalls receiving a call at around 7.15am, telling him a lawyer had been found dead at a garage in Birkirkara.

The man’s body was right by the garage door, face up. Three-fourths of the body was inside the garage inside, with his calves outside. The door was partly opened. There was blood around the abdomen and head.

A Mercedes was parked inside the garage and a briefcase and mobile phone were close to the body.

Keith Arnaud testifies

9.08am Superintendent Arnaud will be the first witness in this complex case.

The first questions centre on Chircop's 2015 murder.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud.

Robert Agius to face charges in Chircop murder

9.06am The attorney general has upped the ante against Robert Agius: he will also face charges of having ordered Chircop’s murder, the court is told.



Previously it was his brother Adrian who faced that charge alone.

The new charge is read out, and the accused are asked to confirm their details and enter their plea. They all do so and plead not guilty except for Degiorgio, who refuses to say a word.

Galea representing Chircop family

9am As we suspected, lawyer Vincent Galea is representing the Chircop family in proceedings.

Magistrate in court

8.58am Two more lawyers take their place in court: George Camilleri from the attorney general’s office and Therese Comodini Cachia, who represents the Caruana Galizia family along with Jason Azzopardi.

We've also spotted inspector Shawn Pawney alongside superintendent Arnaud.

Magistrate Farrugia Frendo enters the courtroom. Proceedings are set to begin.

How were the suspects caught?

8.50am One of the four – Degiorgio – has been in custody since December 2017, when he was arrested and charged with killing Daphne Caruana Galizia.



The other three were apprehended on February 23 in police raids in Swieqi and Baħrija. But that wasn't the first time they were arrested in connection with the Caruana Galizia murder.

All three – Ta’ Maksar brothers Robert and Adrian Agius and Jamie Vella – were among the 10 people arrested when police caught George Degiorgio back in December 2017, though they were then released without charge.

Ta' Maksar brothers in court

8.48am The Maksar brothers are escorted into court. They speak with their lawyer Alfred Abela, as Degiorgio has a word with his lawyer, Cuschieri.



Superintendent Arnaud and inspector Wayne Camilleri have walked into court, as has lawyer Vince Galea. We’re not sure why Galea is here, though he’s taken a place on the prosecution’s side. He might be here to represent the Chircop family – we’ll find out soon enough.



As the courtroom fills up, court staff open two of the large windows, to let in some fresh air.

COVID precautions

8.39am Jamie Vella was COVID-positive when police arrested him and the Ta’ Maksar brothers late last month, and was arraigned while dressed in full personal protective equipment. He skipped last week’s hearing, when magistrate Lia recused herself, on account of his illness.



But Vella is here today, wearing white PPE. He’s seated a few metres away from his co-accused George Degiorgio.

Who are the lawyers?

8.37am Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are representing the Agius brothers and Vella.

George Degiorgio assisted by William Cuschieri.



We expect superintendent Keith Arnaud and inspector Wayne Camilleri to be prosecuting, though neither is in court yet.



Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi is here. The Chircop family was not represented last week and that appears to be case today, too.

View from above

8.32am We’re in hall 22, which is one of the law courts’ larger courtrooms. The media is seated in the gallery, viewing proceedings from above. Hopefully the (unamplified) acoustics will allow us to hear everything clearly.

What are the charges?

8.25am Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are accused of complicity in Caruana Galizia’s murder and possessing explosives.



Adrian Vella is accused of ordering Chircop’s 2015 murder.



George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella are accused of killing Chircop. Degiorgio is also facing separate charges of having killed Caruana Galizia, in a different court.



The four men also face a series of other charges, from forming part of a criminal organisation to heroin possession.

Welcome

8.20am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Valletta law courts a bit earlier than usual today. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 8.30am.