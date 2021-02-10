Police officer Simon Schembri completed 25 years of service on Friday, marking the end of a career that saw him lose his right arm towards its end in a near-fatal accident while on duty.

Schembri became a household name in 2018 after he was dragged several metres under a speeding car in a hit-and-run incident in May that year. He had tried to stop 17-year-old Liam Debono who had allegedly been driving a third party’s Mercedes without a licence or a seat belt.

Debono stands accused of attempted murder and is facing trial by jury. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial was set to kick off in November however all trials have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a social media post, Schembri's daughter Leah said it was unfortunate that after so many years in the force her father had to complete his service "with a tragedy that has impacted [his] life so much".

"Yet, I am proud to say that you have come out of it a stronger man and I cannot be prouder. 25 years of saving lives, helping others, going through fire for people and most of all being a patient yourself and ending it with you fighting for your life," she wrote in a Facebook post accompanied by a series of photos with her father.

She said the tragedy the family had experienced made them realise how important it was "to enjoy every moment" together.

Since the incident, Schembri set up the Blue Light Foundation, a voluntary organisation that provides psychological and financial support to members of disciplined forces who are involved in serious incidents.

The organisation also raises awareness about the dangers the members face while on duty. Through his NGO, Schembri also campaigns for more respect towards those in uniform.