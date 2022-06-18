Police officers will be patrolling the Sliema promenade from 5am till midnight as of Monday, the locality's council said in a statement on social media.

The local council said the patrols - from Exiles to the Strand - will kick off following talks with the prime minister and home affairs minister.

The council will also hold further discussions to ensure 24/7 patrols.

The announcement follows several violent incidents on the Sliema seafront, including the murder of Paulina Dembska on January 2.

More recently, a 62-year-old man was attacked while jogging along the seafront. According to police investigations, the attack was commissioned.

Just last week, Sliema mayor John Pillow was assaulted when a man hurled a can at him, striking him in the face. The attack happened after the mayor asked a woman to stop urinating in public.