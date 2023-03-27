The police are investigating claims of sexual misconduct by senior management at YMCA Malta upon the request of the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations.

In a statement on Monday morning, the commissioner, Jesmond Saliba, was vague about the nature of the allegations, saying they related to alleged incorrect behaviour by senior officials in administration regarding the protection of employees and service users.

He said he had appointed Charles Cassar to act as an administrator with administrative powers to ensure that the services continue to be provided with the least possible impact on users.

Saliba thanked the police and its Victim Support Unit, as well as the Foundation for Social Welfare, for their prompt assistance.

Contacted by Times of Malta, Saliba said he had to be careful about what he could say in view of the ongoing police investigations.

However, he confirmed that the allegations forwarded to his office were linked to sexual misconduct and also the way the allegations were treated by the organisation’s senior management.

“It is pertinent to point out that these are allegations at this stage. However, given the seriousness of such allegations, I felt duty bound to forward all the information received by the OCVO to the competent authority, so that it can carry its investigations,” Saliba told Times of Malta.

He added that since the allegations were made against several senior officials, he also felt duty-bound to take all necessary action to ensure that the YMCA service users were safeguarded.

A spokesperson confirmed when contacted that police investigations into the claims were underway, adding that it was not prudent to divulge details at this stage.

However, sources close to the organisation said the claims were made by a former member of staff.

The YMCA has a series of protocols and policies in place that detail how such issues hadve to be tackled.