The Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations has asked the police to investigate allegations made about YMCA Malta and has appointed an administrator to ensure that services continue to be provided seamlessly.

In a statement, the commissioner, Jesmond Saliba, was vague about the nature of the allegations, saying they related to alleged incorrect behaviour by senior officials in administration regarding protection for employees and service users.

Charles Cassar was asked to act as administrator with administrative powers to ensure that services continue to be provided with the least possible impact on users.

Saliba thanked the police and its Victim Support Unit, as well as the Foundation for Social Welfare, for their prompt assistance.

The YMCA have not commented yet.