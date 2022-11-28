The police are appealing for information into the circumstances leading to the death of a diver last August near St Paul's Islands.

In a statement on Monday, the police said it had resulted that the 35-year-old may have been hit by a boat.

The diver, Christian Degabriele, a 35-year-old soldier from Għaxaq, was reported missing on August 11, and his lifeless body was found the next day.

Anyone having any information was asked to contact the police, confidentially, on telephone numbers 21 224001 / 119or call at a police station.