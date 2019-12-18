The police have confirmed they are investigating "all recommendations and conclusions" made in the Egrant inquiry report.

In a statement on Wednesday, a day after Opposition leader Adrian Delia made the report public, the police said the full Egrant inquiry report was referred to the force from the Attorney General’s Office immediately and was examined "soon after".

"All recommendations and conclusions of the inquiry are being actively investigated by the police itself or in connection with either other inquiring magistrates or other competent authorities.

These included investigations into the relationship between former chief of staff Keith Schembri and Nexia BT partner Brian Tonna, Mr Schembri and Adrian Hillman, the Pilatus Bank as well as 17 Black and its relationship with Hearnville Inc. and Tillgate Inc.

"Other recommendations are being investigated by the Malta Police itself or in connection with other agencies and authorities. A number of persons have already been spoken to with respect to these investigation, and such investigations are ongoing," the police said.

No further information was supplied, with the police saying details could not be divulged "at the moment as these would either be of a detriment to the ongoing investigations, or the force is legally bound by secrecy not to reveal such details".

A 1,500-page inquiry had ordered the police to investigate Nexia BT partner Karl Cini for perjury, Egrant whistleblower Maria Efimova for calumny and Pilatus Bank’s operations for money laundering.

These conclusions, which were never published by the government, also order an investigation into who falsified and distributed documents linking the Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s wife Michelle to Egrant.

Judge Aaron Bugeja also saw the need for a police investigation into a proposed offshore structure to promote and manage investment between Malta and China.

The inquiry never established who owns the secret company Egrant, though it had said it was not owned by the Prime Minister's family.