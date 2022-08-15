The police force has spent €7.5 million in the last five years to revamp its stations, which are among the 100 properties it administers, according to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà.

Reacting to photos of police stations in such a pitiful state they have been likened to a “horror house”, Gafà stressed that work was under way to upgrade them.

The police stations in Msida and Ħamrun are among those in line for a “massive overhaul”, he said.

Photographs released by the Malta Police Union recently showed police stations in tatters and a dismal working environment for officers who must spend 12 hours a day there.

Gafà acknowledged this state of affairs, which was one of the reasons contributing to disillusionment and demotivation within the police force.

“I am the first to admit that the working environment is crucial to motivate our people,” he told Times of Malta.

“That motivation will translate in a better service to the public. There’s a lot to be done but it’s worth remembering that we have 100 buildings, small and large.

“Any person who owns a house knows that you can never do enough maintenance.

“There’s much more work that needs to be done but we have never invested more in the working environment than we have in the past years, when €7.5 million were invested in the last five years,” he added.

He said that renovations undertaken so far, which was not a meagre coat of paint but extensive work, took place in Birżebbuġa, Cospicua, new premises for the cybercrime unit and the financial crime investigations department, Fgura, Floriana, Marsalforn, Mellieħa, Mtarfa and Naxxar, to name a few.

New premises were opened at Malta International Airport and offices for the international relations unit were almost complete. A new police station was opened in Marsaxlokk and the one in Marsascala is almost complete.

Works are progressing in Vittoriosa, the K9 section, police stations in Marsa and St Julian’s and the police complex in St Andrew’s.

The police commissioner said a tender for works at the Msida police station will be issued by the end of the year.

Gafà spoke about the farming out of cleaning in police stations, which was previously part of police duties, commissioning of brand new police cars that include air conditioning, which used to be disconnected in the past, as well as new uniforms for police officers by the end of the year.

Police officers are offered psychological support to prevent stress and burnout as part of the employee support programme.

Bodycams help reduce assaults on officers

On the introduction of body cams, Gafà said the rate of violence on the police decreased by 35 per cent.

“I don’t want to give the impression that everything is rosy but it does show our commitment,” he said.

Asked about the special squad for Paceville, the entertainment mecca, Gafà said the police force was drawing up a report on the situation there and what needs to be done.

The report, which is identifying the issues and how best to address them, will then be discussed with all stakeholders, which include the local council and club owners, among others.

“Having said that, statistics show that it is safer now than it was two years ago, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the police commissioner said.