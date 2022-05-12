Ponte Ferries is set to resume its catamaran service between Malta and Sicily on Friday, with bookings opening today.

The ferry will operate between Wine Wharf quay in Valletta and the port of Augusta.

“We look forward to start our operations with immediate effect and thank all the parties involved for their continuous support and cooperation,” the company said.

The company is accepting bookings for May and June. Bookings for July to September will be available at the end of May.

During May and June the ferry will be operating four times a week — Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — though the itinerary will be flexible to cater for those wishing to bridge public holidays.

“We will be offering competitive prices and remain focused to offer an alternative choice for hauliers and visitors to Sicily,” the company said.

From July 1, the catamaran will be shuttling between the two islands on a daily basis to cater for the anticipated demand of the summer months.

This is the second time that Ponte is starting its service. In August last year it cancelled the start of planned operations - to the consternation of those who had already booked. It claimed it was prevented from doing so due to last-minute contestations by a competing operator on the use of berthing quays in Augusta.

The company then launched services in November but suspended them in mid-March, citing mandatory drydocking of its catamaran for routine checks. It said at the time that it expected to return to service in mid-March.

