Pope Francis has sent a clear message to the government that it should treat migrants with humanity and dignity, NGOs working in the field of migration have said in reaction to his decision to visit the Ħal Far Peace Lab when he comes to Malta in April.

They said his visit would put the spotlight on the plight faced by migrants on the island.

The treatment and living conditions of migrants have come in for both local and international criticism.

The government has also been accused of failures and delays in attending to distress calls from migrants out at sea and of resorting to illegal pushbacks to Libya.

Last year, a Council of Europe report said Malta “risked jeopardising the right to life of people at sea” while the Council of Europe’s Human Right Commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, highlighted the “deplorable” living conditions of migrants at the Safi detention centre.

“For years, Malta has dehumanised migrants: pushbacks, detention, racism, exclusion. All whilst proudly proclaiming the nation’s faith and values,” said Neil Falzon, from human rights NGO Aditus Foundation.

Welcoming the fact that the pope was prioritising a visit to migrants during his trip, he added: “The message here is clear: treat migrants with the humanity and dignity they deserve, irrespective of fears and concerns. I hope this message of love and fraternity will be well-received.”

Politics of violence

Maria Pisani, from Integra Foundation, agreed, saying the visit to Ħal Far reinforces the pope’s commitment to express solidarity with refugees and other migrants forced to flee their homes.

It would also draw attention to and denounce the politics of “violence and exclusion” that has for too long marked the Maltese government's approach to the humanitarian crisis, Pisani said.

“For many years the Peace Lab has provided a space of refuge, care and dignity. This is in stark contrast to the policies that continue to violate young asylum seekers who were intercepted and brought to Malta.”

His message is that helping them is what governments should be doing

Echoing these views, Cameroon-born Regine Psaila, the manager at the African Media Association that works for the inclusion of asylum seekers, said the pope was the only moral authority who seemed to care about the plight of migrants.

'Governments don't care'

“Governments and politicians don’t care. By going to the Peace Lab the pope is sending a message that this is about people and not about power. His message is that helping them is what governments should be doing.

“Even though he does not have the power to change things, the pope can draw attention to them and pray for them,” she said.

The announcement of the pope’s visit was made during Mass to mark the feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck on Thursday.

The pope will be in Malta on April 2 and 3 when he will visit Valletta, Rabat, Floriana, Ħal Far and Gozo.

This shows that he is a pope who loves everyone - Fr Dionysius Mintoff

The reference to Ħal Far is understood to refer to a visit to the Peace Lab already included in a programme for his postponed 2020 visit.

The Peace Lab provides accommodation, training and help to migrants seeking employment. It was set up in 1971 following an appeal made by Pope John XXIII calling for the world to reflect on peace.

Peace Lab reacts

Fr Dionysius Mintoff, who runs the Peace Lab, said he only found out about the visit yesterday, adding that details were still to be fine-tuned.

Fr Dionysius Mintoff, founder of the Peace Lab

“This shows that he is a pope who loves everyone, not only prominent people, or those around him or people of his faith. He is giving priority to migrants and mentions them wherever he goes and they love him for it,” he said.

Pope Francis has defended refugees and migrants, making it a focal point of his papacy and appealing for the European Union to be more welcoming to those arriving in the face of adversity.

Thousands of people make the journey across the Mediterranean each year on overcrowded boats in the hopes of reaching Europe, via Malta or Italy.

According to official UN figures, some 832 people arrived by sea in Malta last year, down significantly from 2,281 the previous year.