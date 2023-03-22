Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues are becoming increasingly important for companies to consider. ESG refers to a set of non-financial factors that can impact the long-term financial performance of companies. These factors include environmental impacts, social issues, and corporate governance practices.

Environmental benefits

The environment is one of the most significant areas impacted by ESG issues. Companies that prioritise environmental sustainability can have a positive impact on the environment. By implementing practices that reduce their carbon footprint, waste, and resource consumption, companies can help to minimize their negative impact on the environment. For example, companies can implement renewable energy solutions, reduce emissions, and use sustainable materials in their products and packaging.

Social benefits

Companies that prioritise social sustainability can have a positive impact on society. By implementing practices that prioritize social equity, diversity, and inclusion, companies can help to create a more just and equitable society. For example, companies can implement fair labour practices, promote gender and racial diversity, and invest in the communities where they operate. By doing so, companies can contribute to the economic and social development of these communities.

Discussion during the ESG business breakfast held yesterday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Governance benefits

Good governance is critical for companies to ensure that they operate in a responsible and ethical manner. Companies that prioritise good governance can have a positive impact on their stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, and society as a whole. For instance, companies can implement policies and practices that ensure transparency, accountability, and ethical behaviour. By doing so, companies can help to build trust with their stakeholders and contribute to the overall integrity of the business community.

Long-term financial benefits

ESG issues can have a significant impact on the long-term financial performance of companies. By prioritising ESG issues, companies can help to ensure their long-term financial viability. For example, by implementing environmentally sustainable practices, companies can reduce their operational costs and increase efficiency. By prioritising social equity and good governance, companies can build trust with their stakeholders and reduce the risk of reputational damage, which can impact their financial performance.

In conclusion, ESG issues have a positive impact on society and the environment. Companies that put ESG issues at the top of their agenda can help to create a more sustainable future for all stakeholders. By implementing environmentally sustainable practices, promoting social equity, and ensuring good governance, companies can contribute to a more just and equitable society. Furthermore, prioritizing ESG issues can have a positive impact on the long-term financial performance of companies, which can benefit all stakeholders. Therefore, companies should view ESG issues as an opportunity to enhance their sustainability practices, rather than as a regulatory burden.

The positive impact of ESG on society and the environment were discussed in detail by a panel of professionals during a business breakfast held on March 21, 2023, hosted by RSM Malta in partnership with Bureau Veritas and supported by Times of Malta.