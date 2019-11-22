A delegation from the Malta Football Association, led by President Bjorn Vassallo, had a meeting with top officials of the Italian Lega Pro at the latter’s headquarters in Florence on Friday.

The meeting follows high-level talks held recently between Vassallo, FIGC President Gabriele Gravina and Francesco Ghirelli, the President of the Lega Pro.

The main topic of Friday’s meeting was the proposed international reciprocity agreement between the Malta FA and Italian football bodies. This collaboration centres around a specific and strong synergy between Maltese and Italian football as part of a project focusing on professional footballing development.

The creation of a professional football team that will compete in the professional Italian league is one of the leading projects the Malta FA is working on in a bold effort to raise the standards of the country's up-and-coming players and subsquently that of the national team in the coming years.

The Lega Pro was represented by Ghirelli and Emanuele Paolucci, the President and General Secretary respectively, at Friday’s meeting. The Malta FA delegation was made up of Vassallo, Vice-President Dr Matthew Paris, General Secretary Dr Angelo Chetcuti, Dr Luke Dalli, the Association's legal advisor, and financial consultant Brian Farrugia.