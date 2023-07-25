Two major water boosting stations in Naxxar and Siġġiewi went offline on Monday night as a result of power cuts, leaving residents and businesses in various localities without water.

Taps ran dry in areas of Għargħur, Naxxar, Iklin, Swieqi, Madliena, Mosta, San Ġwann and Siġġiewi at around 9pm on Monday evening, with many homes yet to have water supply restored at 10.30am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the Water Services Corporation confirmed that water supplies were impacted after boosting stations in Naxxar and San Niklaw, limits of Siġġiewi, experienced electricity shortages.

Water-boosting stations are electricity-powered facilities used to increase the pressure and flow of water in elevated areas.

The Naxxar boosting station station went off at around 9.30pm on Monday and energy was restored at 8am on Tuesday.

The San Niklaw station experienced a power shortage at 5am on Tuesday morning and power was restored later at 9.30am.

“The supply is now open and slowly filling up again,” the spokesperson said at around 10.30am. “Water supply will be restored in around two to three hours.”

He said reverse osmosis plants in Għar Lapsi, limits of Siġġiewi and Pembroke were not impacted.

This was the eighth consecutive night where power outages were reported across various localities.

As the scorching temperatures persist, the demand for electricity continues to soar. On Monday, Enemalta said the demand for electricity reached a new record of 649MW as Malta sizzled in a week-long heatwave.