A Valletta community has united in an outpour of thoughts and prayers as father-of-two Johann Ellul continues to fight for his life after the collapse of a wall saw him buried under rubble.

The accident, which happened in Sqaq l-Erwieħ early on Thursday morning, claimed the life of a 32-year-old Gambian man who was working on the site with Ellul.

No official details have emerged of the deceased man or how long he had been in Malta for as the construction sector claimed the life of yet another migrant worker.

A friend has since identified him as Sarjo Conteh, a 32-year-old Gambian who served in his country's army before fleeing due to political unrest.

The other victim, a 35-year-old Valletta native known to friends as il-Brimba, was excavating rock with his colleague in preparation for the laying of foundations on the construction site they were working on. His family said he was being treated at the intensive therapy unit where his condition is still critical.

Ellul, a keen Valletta FC supporter and an active participant in the Tal-Kaptan Carnival company, had only recently made the switch to the construction industry, his previous job at Air Malta having been impacted by COVID-19.

Well-wishers flooded social media with pictures of Johann at his best, in full Valletta regalia, or enjoying himself at the traditional carnival parade.

Others also shared an invocation to Our Lady and encouraged others to pray for Johann and support his family during this difficult time.

Johann, you’ve been through a lot, you can overcome this as well

“Lord watch over our brother,” one woman wrote, wishing Johann a speedy recovery.

“Johann, you’ve been through a lot, you can overcome this as well,” another friend said. The incident also sparked outrage at lax enforcement of regulations in the construction industry, including from the daughter of collapse victim Miriam Pace.

“Unfortunately I’m not surprised that tragedy has struck again,” Ivana Portelli said.

“It’s not only clear that we’ve learned nothing in the last five months but that fear has grown among citizens who continue to dread this happening to them.”

Portelli’s mother died after her home collapsed while excavation works were ongoing at an adjacent construction site.

“Nice words are encouraging in the first few weeks but if nothing changes they are worth nothing,” she continued.

Cospicua residents said they ran out of their homes when they heard the rubble collapse, fearing for their lives.