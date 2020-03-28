The Health Ministry has insisted with suppliers that it is only willing to consider offers for purchasing a pre-fabricated hospital and is not interested in other options, such as renting or converting any other building into one.

In its replies to queries made by prospective suppliers, the ministry said it was fully aware that countries had closed their borders for the exportation of hospital equipment and air filtration equipment.

“The company needs to set up its own logistics in order to find a secure route through which it can guarantee the setup, installation, testing and commissioning within the stipulated timeframe,” as it warned that this cannot be used as an excuse for any delays.

The Foundation for Medical Services issued a three-day international call on Monday seeking a bidder who would build a prefabricated medical hospital in eight weeks.

According to the bid, the hospital must include 60 ventilator-equipped intensive care beds. The hospital would significantly increase Malta's healthcare capacity, with resources stretched by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bids suspended pending investigation

Health Minister Chris Fearne on Thursday said he had ordered the board adjudicating bids for the structure to suspend operations, pending an investigation into allegations by opposition MP Jason Azzopardi.

Azzopardi claimed that a Maltese company had asked a German company for a detailed quotation two weeks ago.

Questions sent to the Health Ministry for an update on the investigation remained unanswered by the time of writing.

In reply to someone who said they had a ready-built building with all the units as requested, the ministry said: “The government is only interested in the setting up a fully modular system that can be assembled within the stipulated period and dismantled and stored after the pandemic is over.”

The ministry said that although the site will be provided by the state within the perimeter of Mater Dei Hospital, the supplier will be required to carry out works on the foundations without disturbing the hospital’s operations.

Asked for details on the specifications, the curt reply was: “Any company with enough experience in the setting up of these temporary premises should be well acquainted on the requirements, standards and quality of these areas. Please submit your proposals and recommendations in terms to the applicable standards.”

The ministry also dismissed requests to extend the deadlines to submit the offers, especially since there is a huge demand for such modular systems, saying the timeframes as dictated by the pandemic. It also defended the €50,000 per day fine for delays.