A pregnant 20-year-old has admitted to trafficking heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis from a Marsa garage.

The woman, Kimberly Aly from Vittoriosa, was arrested on Monday night after Rapid Intervention Unit police officers cut through the garage’s steel door and caught her red-handed following days of observation.

Inside, police found 110 sachets of cocaine, 63 sachets of heroin and 15 sachets of crack cocaine, as well as a considerable amount of cash. The drugs were wrapped up, ready to be sold.

Aly was arraigned in court on Monday morning and charged with possessing and supplying the drugs in circumstances denoting they were not for her personal use.

She pleaded guilty to the charges before magistrate Astrid May Grima.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Francesca Zarb sought bail for Aly. Prosecutors did not object, noting that she had already pleaded guilty and was five months pregnant.

Aly was granted bail on the condition that she sign a bail book twice a week and stuck to a court-imposed curfew as well as prohibition from entering Marsa. She must also pay a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Her lawyers have asked the court to convert itself to a drugs court when sentencing her.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and Justine Grech prosecuted.