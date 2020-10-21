A fixed automated or semi-automated waste transportation system is planned to be installed at the ECOHIVE complex.



Wasteserv said on Wednesday that with the ongoing improvements and projects within the ECOHIVE Complex, internal waste transportation systems are also being overhauled in line with its mission to lead Malta’s waste management facilities and services towards a circular economy approach.

This will ensure that waste is transferred from one facility to the other in the most efficient and environmentally sustainable manner in order to maximise the generation of resources from waste, it said.

The system, which is envisaged to run about three kilometres around the ECOHIVE site, is proposed to be designed in an energy-efficient manner reducing traffic pollution at the complex and its surroundings.

The preliminary market consultation will assist WasteServ’s project team gather the required information on market availability and finalise the scope of services and requirements which may be used in the issuance of a call for tenders. The deadline for submissions is January 15 and documents can be found here.

WasteServ said it is happy with the progress made to date on the ECOHIVE project.

The results of the shortlisting for the waste to energy plant will be out within days, and tenders for the studies related to the construction of a clinical waste incinerator and the excavation works for the new engineered landfill are currently on the market.

Moreover, all the required studies for the organic processing plant and Malta’s new recycling plant are also in full swing, it said.