WasteServ has kicked off the process to commission a new €50 million state-of-the-art clinical waste plant with a public call for the feasibility studies and consulting work, including all the required environmental studies.

It said on Friday this comes less than three weeks after the announcement by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia that the present incinerator at Marsa will be decommissioned and replaced with a new facility, as part of Ecohive project.

Ecohive is a massive waste processing project in Magħtab which will incorporate treatment plants for different waste streams. It is expected to cost up to €190 million to build and a further €200 million to operate over two decades.

The proposal was initially met with protests by farmers who stood to lose agricultural land. The government subsequently reduced the amount of land to be taken up by the Ecohive project.

The new facility will incorporate the best available waste management technology guaranteeing an ideal environmental performance and having the potential of generating green energy through the incineration process, Wasteserv said.

Interested bidders have until November 10 to put forward their bid. Tender documents can be viewed here.



