The Augustinian Province in Malta said on Wednesday preparations were underway for Cardinal Prospero Grech’s funeral.

Cardinal Grech, the second Cardinal in Maltese history, died on Monday.

His body was on Tuesday returned to the St Monica International College, where he lived most of his life, and where people could pay their last respects.

On Thursday, a Vatican official will sign the traditional Rogito - a testament to his life that will be placed in the coffin.

The body will then be taken to St Peter’s Basilica where the funeral will be held at the Altar of the Chair of Peter. The ceremony will be led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the vice-decan of the College of Cardinals.

Pope Francis will preside over the last part of the funeral rites.

The general prior of the Order, Fr Alejandro Moral Anton, the prior of the Maltese Augustinian Province Fr Leslie Gatt, several Augustinian brothers and other priests, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Gozo bishop Mario Grech and a number of other bishops will be in attendance.

The Maltese state will be represented by President George Vella and Mrs Vella. Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela and Malta’s ambassador at the Vatican, Frank Zammit, will also be attending.

Meanwhile, the Augustinian Province in Malta said it was preparing for the Cardinal’s body to be brought to Malta in the coming days. It planned to hold Mass praesente cadavere to give those who wished to pay him their last respects the opportunity to do so. Details will be given at a later stage.

The Order said that in the past days it received several messages of condolences including from Pope Frances and the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

It thanked those who expressed regret at the news of Cardinal Grech's death while acknowledging his qualities and priceless heritage he left in several sectors. It also called on people to keep the late Cardinal in their prayers.