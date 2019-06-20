President George Vella returned to his roots as a family doctor when he ran to assist a cameraman who fainted and fell off a platform.

The incident happened early on Friday as Dr Vella attended the opening of the annual Oħloq Tbissima broadcasting marathon in Santa Venera.

One of the organisers, Marthese Brincat, told Times of Malta that the President was “at the right place at the right time”.

President - and doctor - George Vella comes to a man's aid. Photo: Daphne Cassar/TVM

She said the president was speaking to volunteers when the cameraman fainted and fell off the platform, pulling down the camera he was operating.

He hit his head during the fall and Dr Vella was pictured holding a white cloth to the man's wounds.

The cameraman is being treated for his injuries in hospital.