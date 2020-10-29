Development in Gozo must not be at the expense of the natural environment, President George Vella has said in his second appeal on the environment in a few days.

Three days ago, President Vella urged the government to do more to protect the country’s environment, warning that the balance between urban and natural spheres is “too close to being jeopardised”.

The latest appeal was made during the annual Ġieħ Għawdex Award ceremony, organised by the Circolo Gozitano and the Ministry for Gozo in Victoria, Gozo.

Vella said that the natural environment is essential not only to preserve Gozo’s attractions and to attract tourism, but also to the physical and mental health of Gozitans themselves.

“There is a need to find a sustainable balance between new building and construction projects, and the environment which we have a duty to protect, for ourselves and for future generations. Now, more than ever, we are living a reality where open spaces and the natural environment are needed. Therefore, I appeal for more attention to these considerations when making such decisions,” the president said.

During the ceremony, which has been held since 2005, the award was handed to former ministers Chris Said and Justyne Caruana. The president remarked how, throughout their political careers these two parliamentarians had always placed the Gozitan community at the top of their priorities and remained close to the people.

Prior to the ceremony, the President and Mrs Vella, attended a pontifical mass celebrated by Bishop of Gozo Anton Teuma at the Gozo Cathedral. He then placed a wreath at the foot of the memorial of Archpriest Saverio Cassar, who was the head of the government of Gozo during the French period and immediately after their departure.