President George Vella cancelled all major appointments for the day as he awaits communication from Nationalist MPs who backed a vote of no confidence in Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

There was confusion on Wednesday morning over whether this communication will take the form of a signed letter or one-to-one meetings with Vella. Sources close to the President say he is on "standby" awaiting the next step.

Delia lost a vote of confidence at the end of a marathon parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday night - when 19 PN MPs voted against the party leader with 11 voting in his favour.

But in a defiant statement shortly afterwards, Delia announced he would stay on as party and opposition leader and added: "The President cannot remove me as leader of the opposition.”

The vote comes after a series of polls showed dismal public support for Delia and took place two days after Times of Malta revealed messages between him and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

What happens next?

Delia holds two positions: leader of the opposition and leader of the Nationalist Party.

His role as opposition leader is dictated by article 90 of the Constitution, which allows for the president to "revoke the appointment" if "in the judgment of the president... the leader of the opposition has ceased to command the support of the largest single group of members in opposition..."

Some constitutional experts who spoke to Times of Malta said that the vote held in the early hours of Tuesday morning means there is currently no legitimate leader of the opposition because he does not have the support of his MPs.

However, others believe that because the vote was held in secret, MPs must approach the president with a declaration that Delia does not have their confidence, before he can act.

As part of this process, the MPs are also expected to name their new leader of the Opposition.

Both Claudio Grech and Chris Said have been tipped as potential leaders of the Opposition.

What about Delia?

Adrian Delia's role as Nationalist leader is completely separate. He is facing mounting pressure to step down after losing the support from the MPs, and the party's youth wing.

However, he can only be removed from his position by the party's highest body, the general council. Delia has said he plans to go to the general council after the vote.

The position is further complicated by the fact that Delia survived a confidence vote last year.

According to the party's statute, once a motion is decided in favour of the party leader "the general council cannot consider a similar motion before two years are passed."