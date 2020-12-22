President George Vella and Prime Minister Robert Abela exchanged the traditional greetings at the Palace in Valletta on Tuesday.

Vella was accompanied by his wife Miriam while Abela was with his wife Lydia and their daughter Giorgia Mae.

The traditional exchange of New Year greetings with the president will not take place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally, the president welcomes the country’s authorities, constituted bodies, organisations and the public to exchange New Year greetings at The Palace.