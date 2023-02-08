Four magistrates were sworn in by President George Vella on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by the prime minister and the chief justice, among others.

They are Kevan Azzaporadi, Gianella Camilleri Busuttil, Abigail Critien and Joseph Gatt.

In comments after the ceremony, at San Anton Palace, the president congratulated the magistrates. He said the appointments improved court resources and strengthened Malta's credentials in the areas of rule of law and good governance.

It was the duty of the magistrates to guarantee the rights of the people, guided by the principles of impartiality, integrity and transparency.

He urged them to protect the vulnerable and those who cannot protect themselves and said justice should be accessible to all, without distinction.

"From every member of the judiciary, society expects total independence from all interference, influence or external pressure so that you can do your work with the absolute serenity required for important decisions," he said.

The prime minister was criticised by the opposition and the Chamber of Advocates last week over a conversation he said he had with a magistrate about sentencing policy. The president did not directly refer to the matter on Wednesday.

He however also urged the new magistrates to be an example to society even in their behaviour outside the courtroom.

Magistrate Azzopardi said he looked forward to being of service to the country, efficient and impartial. Society changed, he said, but fundamental values must remain a constant, as should justice.

Magistrate Gatt underlined the importance of respect between all parties in court.

Magistrates Camilleri Busuttil and Critien said they looked forward to their new challenges and to administering justice.

Following the ceremony, the prime minister was asked for his view on the fact that one of the new magistrates, Kavan Azzopardi, is facing criminal proceedings instituted in the Ivory Coast in connection with his previous role as official receiver at the Malta Business Registry.

The prime minister pointed out that the government was not involved in the nomination of magistrates. That was done by the judicial appointments committee and it had decided to proceed with the swearing-in, as had the President, who could accept or refuse a nomination. He had confidence in the commission and the institutions.