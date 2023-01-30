The ADPD political party has slammed a conversation which Prime Minister Robert Abela said he had last week with a magistrate about court sentencing.

Abela on Sunday reiterated his call for tougher sentences by the courts. He said when speaking in Birkirkara that he had had a chat with a magistrate who told him that even when the lower courts imposed tough sentences, they were inevitably reduced on appeal, citing previous judgements.

Carmel Cacopardo, chairperson of ADPD-The Green Party said in a statement that the very fact that this meeting has taken place, even if it was an unplanned encounter, was worrying.

"It is very worrying that the prime minister meets with a member of the judiciary, a magistrate, and discusses with him/her the decisions delivered by the courts. This behaviour is censurable, both that of the prime minister as well as that of the magistrate, whose identity is so far unknown," he said.

Cacopardo urged the President to call an urgent meeting of the Council for the Administration of Justice for the necessary action to be taken.