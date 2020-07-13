This president's decision not to strip Adrian Delia from his post of opposition leader, despite losing the support of his parliamentary group, breaches the constitution, according to the MPs who want him to go.

Once confirming that Delia did not have the majority, the president was duty bound to remove him as opposition leader and appoint the MP who had the support of the majority, a statement by the parliamentarians said.

“This is what the constitution says and this is what the president failed to do."

The MPs did not say if they planned to resort to the constitutional court.

They were reacting shortly after President George Vella said Delia could not be stripped of his position as leader of the opposition because the constitution said the role should be held by the leader of the largest party in opposition, which is the Nationalist Party.

But Delia's opponents said the president's conclusion was contradicted by a number of constitutional experts who spoke publicly about the matter.

For the second time in a week, it has been confirmed that Delia does not have the support of the majority of opposition MPs, who are now united behind Therese Comodini Cachia, the statement said.

The MPs said they will continue encouraging the PN to appoint a leader with integrity, who was honest and credible and who puts the national interest and the PN’s interest before his own.

The MPs said they remain determined to fight to change the Nationalist Party and the country.

Comodini Cachia said: “I’m determined to continue serving my country and the PN especially considering the united group of MPs I gathered in the last few days. This has given hope to the people.”