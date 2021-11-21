A priest who described a woman as “Hitler, a satanist, a murderer, a butcher and a criminal” over her pro-choice views has issued an apology.

Fr Andrew Borg had uploaded the strongly-worded comment and subsequently deleted it. In his apology he said it was an impulsive comment certainly not directed to the person.

Fr Borg dropped his comment after Curia intervention and also shut down his Facebook page – but only after posting further comments condemning abortion as well as politicians and journalists that entertain the idea of a debate on the subject.

His comment had been in reaction to alleged comments on abortion by new PN candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici during a press conference, but it turned out that the young lawyer never actually made the comments attributed to her.

"I sincerely apologise to Dr Portelli Bonnici for the comments posted by myself that were understood to have offended her human dignity and integrity," he wrote in a Facebook post.

He said he remained firm in his belief that abortion was an act in breach of the fifth commandment but recognised in hindsight that she had made no comments in relation to abortion, even though the group of which he was a member on Facebook made it seem to as though that was indeed the case.

"I realise that teaching ought to be done through understanding and patient dialogue and not through harsh words and personal attacks," he said.

Dr Portelli Bonnici had filed a police report and lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Brincat were mediators for both sides to clear all issues related to this incident.