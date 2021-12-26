Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia received their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday while their daughter Giorgia Mae, who turns 10 in February, received her first dose of the vaccine.

They were given the shots at the University of Malta.

Malta's COVID-19 vaccination drive continues. Authorities are currently sending out invitations to vaccinate children aged between five and 11.

Registrations for booster doses are currently open to all residents aged 35 and over. To register, visit https://vaccin.gov.mt/. Registration will open to all adults as of Monday.

Video: DOI