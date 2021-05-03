Prime Minister Robert Abela took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Abela, 43, said that all those who can take the vaccine should do so as a means of protecting one another.

He thanked all workers and volunteers at the vaccination centres for their excellent service.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech took his first dose of the vaccine on Sunday.

A total of 341,909 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 108,716 have been second doses.

As of Sunday, 42% of people in their 40s had received their first vaccine dose.

More than two out of every three people in their 50s had received at least one vaccine shot, with 94 per cent of over 60s also vaccinated with at least one dose.

Applications for vaccination for those aged between 30 to 39 open on Tuesday.