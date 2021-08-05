Prime Minister Robert Abela on Wednesday held a meeting with the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia, just days after the publication of the inquiry report and his public apology for the state’s shortcomings in its indirect contribution to the assassination.

Sources said the meeting, described as “very cordial”, was attended by Caruana Galizia’s husband Peter, two of their sons and her sister, Corinne.

Details of the meeting remain private, following agreement between the parties. However, the sources said discussions revolved around the implementation of recommendations made by the board of inquiry.

The issue of compensation to the family, which Abela has said he does not rule out, was not raised, the sources said.

Published last week, the report found that the state should shoulder responsibility for the murder because a culture of impunity was created from the highest echelons of power within Castille. It also said steps must be taken to rein in and regulate the links between politicians and big business.

One key demand was that the state should formally acknowledge the “grave shortcomings” of Joseph Muscat’s administration leading up to the 2017 car bomb.

The inquiring judges also said the police and all relevant authorities must continue with their investigations to ensure anyone involved in the assassination is held accountable.

Abela on Wednesday also held a meeting with a delegation from the Institute of Maltese Journalists with whom he discussed the implementation of recommendations involving journalists and the reform of the media sector.

Among others, the inquiry board recommended that a committee of experts be set up to examine the state of journalism in Malta as well as the introduction of a legal framework to protect journalists and ensure the profession is self-regulated.

Other recommendations include establishing a code of ethics for journalists and the creation of an independent commissioner to implement laws and regulations designed to protect the freedom of the media, the safety of journalists and the right to information.