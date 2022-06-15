Robert Abela will attend an “informal dinner” on the fringes of a NATO summit this month in Spain, a foreign ministry spokesperson has confirmed.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and potential expansion of the intergovernmental security alliance are expected to top the agenda of the summit in Madrid on June 29-30.

Finland and Sweden have both expressed an interest in joining the military alliance in response to Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Although Malta is not a NATO member, the spokesperson confirmed that the prime minister has been invited to an informal dinner between “a number of leaders” on the margins of the summit.

Malta’s neutrality, as enshrined in the constitution, has over the years seen it shy away from any military alliances.

Last year, Abela played down calls by the European Commission president for the formation of an EU-wide military force, saying Malta will stick to its neutrality obligations.

Questioned about Abela’s trip to Madrid, the foreign ministry spokesperson said the government feels that engagement with international partners is crucial and dialogue remains very important to Malta, within the context allowed for by the constitution.

“The peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes through diplomacy remains the main message that will be relayed,” the foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Former foreign minister Evarist Bartolo this month proposed a review of Malta’s neutrality stance by a group of experts.

He said that, though he does not think Malta should scrap neutrality, the constitutional amendments introduced 35 years ago should be “updated”.

His successor, Ian Borg has, in turn, said a rewrite of the neutrality clause is not on the government’s agenda.

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has once again cast a spotlight on the country’s policy of avoiding military conflict.

Sparks flew in parliament last month when Speaker Anġlu Farrugia described the invasion as a conflict best solved through diplomacy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pounced on the declaration, saying Russia is the clear aggressor in the ongoing war. “We do not have a conflict. We have a war going on. We have bombs, shellings and killings happening,” Zelensky hit back.

In a subsequent speech, Abela oscillated between describing the invasion as a “conflict” and a “war”.