Robert Abela’s inaction over claims surrounding Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar is leading to impunity, the Nationalist Party warned on Monday.

The Opposition was reacting to a report by the Sunday Times of Malta in which it was revealed that Cutajar took a €9,000 cut from a €40,000 pile of cash handed to her by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech as part of a 2019 Mdina property deal.

Cutajar partnered up with her associate Charles Farrugia, known as it-Tikka, to broker the €3.1 million property deal between Fenech and the property seller Joseph Camilleri.

She has not responded to a request for comment about her handling of the cash and her links with Fenech.

"When Prime Minister Robert Abela fails to take action with regards to Rosianne Cutajar, he is permitting and accepting lack of ethics from a member of the Labour cabinet. This, in turn, is leading to more impunity, which goes against the public interest.

"Once again, the PN is calling on Robert Abela to choose the national interest, and act to fix the huge damage inflicted on the country's reputation," the party said in a statement.