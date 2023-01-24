Updated with details from judgment

Prison boss Robert Brincau stepped down from his post on Tuesday, shortly after a court found him guilty of a range of offences including injuring a man and carrying a gun without a licence at Għadira Bay in August.

In the judgment, Brincau was handed a 12-month jail term suspended for three years. He was cleared of misuse of electronic communications equipment.

In a brief statement, the government said Brincau immediately resigned from the post and the current Commissioner for the Safeguarding and Development of Prisoners, Christopher Siegersma will be appointed in his stead.

Times of Malta first revealed last January that Brincau was being investigated over claims he produced a gun during a dispute.

Screengrab from a video showing prison director Robert Brincau at the end of the incident.

Volunteer ambulance driver Liam Doublet had described to the court how he had "turned cold" when the 49-year-old prison boss whipped out a firearm and pointed it at his head during a tense argument.

The weapon was presented in court along with a black holster and 10 nine-millimetre bullets. It was among the list of weapons registered at CCF but not to Brincau himself.

In her judgment, magistrate Charmaine Galea observed that although Brincau's criminal record was untainted, his actions could in no way face a light punishment.

Although an effective term of imprisonment was not appropriate, in the circumstances, the court imposed punishment in such a manner that the accused needed to be very careful not to commit other offences in future.

What happened that day?

The judgment noted that Brincau had testified that he had served as Red Cross volunteer for 21 years, but now played no role in the organisation.

He simply offered "support" through his "expertise" in the field.

That day, he accompanied his wife to Għadira after being informed of an argument that had broken out there.

Brincau stepped into the discussion between his wife and the ambulance driver, saying "this won't happen again".

Although, standing close, at no point were the two aggressive towards each other, Brincau claimed.

The court noted that it had been faced with two conflicting versions.

Footage from the scene, although not very clear, gave a clear picture of the dynamics of the incident and the court could very well see the accused draw something from his back pocket.

When all was considered, the court found no valid reason to doubt the victims' version, the judgement said.

The court also issued a three-year restraining order in favour of the victims, the confiscation of the firearm and bullets involved.

Lawyer Edmond Cuschieri appeared parte civile. Superintendent Priscilla Caruana Lee and Inspector Ryan Vella prosecuted.